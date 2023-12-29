Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF (NASDAQ:QTR) Short Interest Update

Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF (NASDAQ:QTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 212.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.16. 6,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 million, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.94. Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $26.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average is $24.11.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.107 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF

About Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTR. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF (QTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ 100 stocks and aims to protect the fund from significant negative movements or tail risk by purchasing quarterly Index put options. QTR was launched on Aug 25, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

