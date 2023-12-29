Global X PropTech ETF (NASDAQ:PTEC) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.69

Global X PropTech ETF (NASDAQ:PTEC – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.692 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Global X PropTech ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.005.
Global X PropTech ETF Price Performance
PTEC stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.43. Global X PropTech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.19 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,008.19.
Global X PropTech ETF Company Profile
