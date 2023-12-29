Global X PropTech ETF (NASDAQ:PTEC) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.69

Global X PropTech ETF (NASDAQ:PTEC – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.692 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Global X PropTech ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.005.

PTEC stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.43. Global X PropTech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.19 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,008.19.

The Global X PropTech ETF (PTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Global X PropTech index. The fund tracks an index comprised of 50 global property technology companies, PropTechs, benefiting from innovations relating to residential and commercial real estate efficiency. Selection and weighting are based on market capitalization.

