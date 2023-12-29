Global X PropTech ETF (PTEC) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.69 on January 8th

Global X PropTech ETF (NASDAQ:PTEC – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.692 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Global X PropTech ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.005.
Global X PropTech ETF Stock Performance
PTEC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares. Global X PropTech ETF has a 52 week low of $24.19 and a 52 week high of $30.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average is $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 million and a PE ratio of -1,008.19.
About Global X PropTech ETF
