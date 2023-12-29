Global X PropTech ETF (PTEC) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.69 on January 8th

Global X PropTech ETF (NASDAQ:PTEC – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.692 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Global X PropTech ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.005.

Global X PropTech ETF Stock Performance

PTEC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares. Global X PropTech ETF has a 52 week low of $24.19 and a 52 week high of $30.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average is $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 million and a PE ratio of -1,008.19.

Get Global X PropTech ETF alerts:

About Global X PropTech ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Global X PropTech ETF (PTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Global X PropTech index. The fund tracks an index comprised of 50 global property technology companies, PropTechs, benefiting from innovations relating to residential and commercial real estate efficiency. Selection and weighting are based on market capitalization.

Receive News & Ratings for Global X PropTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X PropTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.