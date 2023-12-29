Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.082 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RNRG opened at $11.32 on Friday. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNRG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 56,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period.

About Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF

The Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Renewable Energy Producers index, a market-cap-weighted index of global renewable energy companies including YieldCos. RNRG was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

