Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.00 (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of BOTZ stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.67. The stock had a trading volume of 80,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $30.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average is $26.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 54.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,030,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,464,000 after purchasing an additional 365,147 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 83.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 233,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 105,736 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 19,174.1% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the second quarter worth $1,144,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

