Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.00

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BOTZ stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.67. The stock had a trading volume of 80,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,802. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.55. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $30.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

