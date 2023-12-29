Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.06

Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

NASDAQ SOCL opened at $40.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.64. Global X Social Media Index ETF has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $41.07. The firm has a market cap of $162.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after acquiring an additional 74,154 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 2,903.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 160,055 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Social Media Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,579,000.

The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

