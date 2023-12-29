Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 607.7% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Global X Solar ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

RAYS stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148. Global X Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Solar ETF by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 20,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,665,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Solar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Global X Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Global X Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global X Solar ETF Company Profile

The Global X Solar ETF (RAYS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Solar index, a market-cap-weighted index of global solar energy companies selected based on their revenue generated from solar-related business, and ESG criteria. RAYS was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

