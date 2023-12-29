Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2023

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATHGet Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.407 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

CATH traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.18 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a twelve month low of $45.95 and a twelve month high of $58.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 17,589.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 125,058 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,456,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,408,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,153,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 81.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 35,957 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Dividend History for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.