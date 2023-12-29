Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.407 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

CATH traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.18 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a twelve month low of $45.95 and a twelve month high of $58.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 17,589.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 125,058 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,456,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,408,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,153,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 81.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 35,957 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

