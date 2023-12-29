Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:SRET)

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, January 8th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Price Performance

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.91. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRET. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 152,701 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 690.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,078,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after buying an additional 942,405 shares during the period.

About Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.