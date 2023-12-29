Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.38 on January 8th

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.382 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Global X Thematic Growth ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Price Performance

GXTG stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $24.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,357. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $29.82. The company has a market capitalization of $37.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.77.

Get Global X Thematic Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Thematic Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 751.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 15,945 shares during the period.

About Global X Thematic Growth ETF

The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.