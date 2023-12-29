Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.382 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Global X Thematic Growth ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:GXTG opened at $24.79 on Friday. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $29.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of Global X Thematic Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 751.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 19,236 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X Thematic Growth ETF

The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.

