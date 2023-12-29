Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Acquired by SFG Wealth Management LLC.

SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 76.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,281 shares during the quarter. Global X Uranium ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. SFG Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.11% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 45,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Stapp Wealth Management Pllc boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:URA traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $27.73. 385,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.