Global X Wind Energy ETF (NASDAQ:WNDY) Plans $0.09 Semi-Annual Dividend

Global X Wind Energy ETF (NASDAQ:WNDY – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Global X Wind Energy ETF Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WNDY opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82. Global X Wind Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Wind Energy ETF
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X Wind Energy ETF by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 41,237 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Global X Wind Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $631,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Global X Wind Energy ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Global X Wind Energy ETF by 337.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period.
About Global X Wind Energy ETF
The Global X Wind Energy ETF (WNDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Wind Energy index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of global wind energy companies screened for UN Global Compact principles compliance. WNDY was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.
