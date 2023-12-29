Global X Wind Energy ETF (NASDAQ:WNDY) Plans $0.09 Semi-Annual Dividend

Global X Wind Energy ETF (NASDAQ:WNDY – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Global X Wind Energy ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WNDY opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82. Global X Wind Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Global X Wind Energy ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Wind Energy ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X Wind Energy ETF by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 41,237 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Global X Wind Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $631,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Global X Wind Energy ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Global X Wind Energy ETF by 337.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period.

About Global X Wind Energy ETF

The Global X Wind Energy ETF (WNDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Wind Energy index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of global wind energy companies screened for UN Global Compact principles compliance. WNDY was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Wind Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Wind Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.