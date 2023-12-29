Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Trading Up 3.1%

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) traded up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.62. 109,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 210,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gogoro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.20 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Gogoro alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Gogoro

Gogoro Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gogoro had a negative return on equity of 33.87% and a negative net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $91.75 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gogoro Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gogoro

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Gogoro by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 8,502,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,243,000 after buying an additional 3,751,238 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Gogoro during the third quarter worth approximately $5,959,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Gogoro by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 62,770 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gogoro by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gogoro by 1,344.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 57,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Gogoro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gogoro Inc delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gogoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.