Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Trading Up 3.1%

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) traded up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.62. 109,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 210,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gogoro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.20 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.
Gogoro Trading Up 2.8 %
Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gogoro had a negative return on equity of 33.87% and a negative net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $91.75 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gogoro Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gogoro
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Gogoro by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 8,502,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,243,000 after buying an additional 3,751,238 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Gogoro during the third quarter worth approximately $5,959,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Gogoro by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 62,770 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gogoro by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gogoro by 1,344.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 57,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.45% of the company’s stock.
Gogoro Company Profile
Gogoro Inc delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers.
