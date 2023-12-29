Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.19 and last traded at $49.19. 3,654 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $48.96.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average is $48.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 22,976.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 2,547.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (GTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of off-the-run US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. GTIP was launched on Oct 2, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

