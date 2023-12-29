Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX) Announces $0.31 Monthly Dividend

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.313 per share on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GPIX opened at $43.99 on Friday. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.03 and a 1 year high of $44.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.58.

