Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $3.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the period. 12.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

