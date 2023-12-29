Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX) Shares Sold by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,820 shares during the period. Gores Holdings IX makes up 8.4% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned about 0.71% of Gores Holdings IX worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 482.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Holdings IX alerts:

Gores Holdings IX Stock Performance

GHIX remained flat at $10.49 during trading hours on Friday. 196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,028. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings IX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings IX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.