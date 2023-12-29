Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Shares Gap Down to $59.78

Shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.78, but opened at $57.90. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares last traded at $57.90, with a volume of 152 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio is -986.32%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

