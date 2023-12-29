Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 49.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 687,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 680,999 shares during the period. Graphic Packaging makes up approximately 3.3% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $15,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,419,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,979,000 after buying an additional 14,040,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,127,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,983,000 after acquiring an additional 566,205 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,717,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,177,000 after acquiring an additional 749,687 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $216,432,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,479,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,934,000 after purchasing an additional 132,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPK. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

GPK opened at $24.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.87. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $27.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

