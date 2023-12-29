Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 8,145 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $11,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 586,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,843,000 after buying an additional 226,832 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,866,000 after acquiring an additional 581,711 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $59,566.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,783.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $151,416.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $59,566.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $141,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,262 shares of company stock worth $8,497,339. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

ZM stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.87 and a 1 year high of $85.13. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.81.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

