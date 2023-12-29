Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 5,741 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $15,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in RTX by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 11.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 25,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management increased its position in RTX by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 221,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX opened at $84.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.10. The company has a market capitalization of $121.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.77%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Melius lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

