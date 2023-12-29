Grimes & Company Inc. Has $10.01 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,781 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $10,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,098,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,923,199,000 after buying an additional 2,163,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,415,954 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,365,793,000 after purchasing an additional 473,809 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,657,416 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,075,866,000 after purchasing an additional 299,737 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,298,321 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $868,114,000 after purchasing an additional 149,358 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,343,662 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $738,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $75.84 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $76.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.40 and its 200 day moving average is $68.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTSH. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

