Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,690,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,843 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF comprises about 3.5% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Grimes & Company Inc. owned approximately 12.03% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $89,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 20,617 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 26,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:JHML opened at $59.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.45 and a 12-month high of $59.27.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

