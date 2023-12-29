Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 4,240 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $11,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13,422.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 37,574,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,518,281,000 after purchasing an additional 37,296,195 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,853,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,830,344,000 after buying an additional 349,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after buying an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,214,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,591,990,000 after acquiring an additional 253,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,218,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,137,008,000 after acquiring an additional 511,874 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $8,120,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $357,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on A. TheStreet raised Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.47.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

NYSE A opened at $139.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $159.59. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.38%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

