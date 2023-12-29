Grimes & Company Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 425,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,899 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.3% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Grimes & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $60,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,669,000 after acquiring an additional 105,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP opened at $158.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.23 and its 200 day moving average is $147.28. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $158.60.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

