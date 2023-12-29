GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,351 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. GSK comprises approximately 0.9% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GSK by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,565.00.

GSK Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GSK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.00. The company had a trading volume of 577,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,157. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $38.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.64.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.3398 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.