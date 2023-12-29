Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.19 and last traded at $5.20. 3,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 12,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Guardion Health Sciences Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.91.

Get Guardion Health Sciences alerts:

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative return on equity of 162.33% and a negative net margin of 105.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Guardion Health Sciences

Guardion Health Sciences Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 795.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,226,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,550 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. 3.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, a clinical nutrition company, develops and distributes clinically supported nutrition, medical foods, and dietary supplements in North America and Europe, and Internationally. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guardion Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardion Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.