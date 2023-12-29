Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.19 and last traded at $5.20. 3,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 12,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.
Guardion Health Sciences Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.91.
Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative return on equity of 162.33% and a negative net margin of 105.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Guardion Health Sciences
Guardion Health Sciences Company Profile
Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, a clinical nutrition company, develops and distributes clinically supported nutrition, medical foods, and dietary supplements in North America and Europe, and Internationally. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.
