Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,537 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HAS. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 325.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,903,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575,265 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Hasbro by 595.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,843,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,959,000 after buying an additional 3,290,766 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hasbro by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,763,000 after buying an additional 2,541,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 35.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,888,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $83,133,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Hasbro from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAS traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.98. 216,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.83%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

