Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,537 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.69.

Hasbro Stock Down 1.0 %

HAS traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.98. 216,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,421. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $73.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day moving average of $58.78.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.83%.

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.