HC Wainwright Lowers Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) to Neutral

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $330.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $300.00.

KRTX has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $332.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $275.13.

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $316.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.45. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $318.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.42). Karuna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.58% and a negative net margin of 2,795.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total value of $889,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total transaction of $889,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $2,023,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,675.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,779,150. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,650,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,387,000 after purchasing an additional 33,579 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,992,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,784,000 after purchasing an additional 602,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,203,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,694,000 after purchasing an additional 105,686 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,481,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,751,000 after acquiring an additional 118,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,469,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,614,000 after acquiring an additional 66,068 shares in the last quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

