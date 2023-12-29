Head to Head Analysis: COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) vs. American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) and American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares COPT Defense Properties and American Tower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COPT Defense Properties -8.32% -3.34% -1.34% American Tower 6.46% 5.97% 1.07%

Dividends

COPT Defense Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. American Tower pays an annual dividend of $6.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. COPT Defense Properties pays out -219.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Tower pays out 444.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Tower has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. COPT Defense Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COPT Defense Properties $739.03 million 3.92 $173.03 million ($0.52) -49.56 American Tower $10.71 billion 9.45 $1.77 billion $1.53 141.96

This table compares COPT Defense Properties and American Tower’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than COPT Defense Properties. COPT Defense Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Tower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.3% of American Tower shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of COPT Defense Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of American Tower shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for COPT Defense Properties and American Tower, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COPT Defense Properties 0 2 2 0 2.50 American Tower 0 1 14 0 2.93

COPT Defense Properties currently has a consensus price target of $26.60, suggesting a potential upside of 3.22%. American Tower has a consensus price target of $226.93, suggesting a potential upside of 4.48%. Given American Tower’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Tower is more favorable than COPT Defense Properties.

Risk & Volatility

COPT Defense Properties has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, American Tower has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Tower beats COPT Defense Properties on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COPT Defense Properties

(Get Free Report)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (Regional Office Properties). As of June 30, 2023, the Company derived 90% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 10% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 24 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT's core portfolio of 192 properties encompassed 22.9 million square feet and was 95% leased.

About American Tower

(Get Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.