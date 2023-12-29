Head-To-Head Comparison: SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) and Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) and SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hancock Whitney and SB Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock Whitney 0 5 4 0 2.44 SB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus price target of $44.94, indicating a potential downside of 8.95%. Given Hancock Whitney’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Hancock Whitney is more favorable than SB Financial Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Whitney 26.03% 13.95% 1.34% SB Financial Group 16.34% 10.00% 0.88%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Hancock Whitney and SB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Hancock Whitney has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SB Financial Group has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hancock Whitney pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. SB Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Hancock Whitney pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SB Financial Group pays out 32.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hancock Whitney has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.5% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of SB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of SB Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hancock Whitney and SB Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Whitney $1.47 billion 2.90 $524.09 million $5.57 8.86 SB Financial Group $62.80 million 1.66 $12.52 million $1.68 9.14

Hancock Whitney has higher revenue and earnings than SB Financial Group. Hancock Whitney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SB Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hancock Whitney beats SB Financial Group on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance. The company provides investment services, which includes stocks, bonds, mutual funds, fee-based managed accounts, exchange treaded funds, and units investment trusts; annuities including fixed, indexed, and variable annuities; and insurances, such as term, life, disability, and single-premier wealth transfer insurance. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, healthcare banking, government finance, and international banking including foreign exchange, and import and export services; and treasury management services, which includes ACH, wire transfer, and bill pay manager, as well as electronic and cash check deposits. Further, the company provides retirement and custodian accounts, merchant services, payment and virtual card solutions, corporate underwriting services, and private and institutional asset management services including retirement plan and institutional services, and corporate trust. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans. The company also provides automatic teller machine, personal and corporate trust, commercial leasing, bank credit card, safe deposit box rental, internet banking, private client group, and other personalized banking products and services; and various trust and financial services comprising asset management services for individuals and corporate employee benefit plans, as well as brokerage services. In addition, it sells insurance products to retail and commercial customers. The company was formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp. and changed its name to SB Financial Group, Inc. in April 2013. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

