Head to Head Contrast: Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) and Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB)

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Free Report) and Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp and Magyar Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Magyar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Mid-Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magyar Bancorp has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and Magyar Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Southern Bancorp $10.06 million 2.82 $1.88 million $0.58 16.97 Magyar Bancorp $40.75 million 1.84 $7.71 million $1.20 9.38

Magyar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Southern Bancorp. Magyar Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-Southern Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and Magyar Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Southern Bancorp 13.65% 4.66% 0.58% Magyar Bancorp 18.92% 7.55% 0.90%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.6% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of Magyar Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Magyar Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Mid-Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Magyar Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays out 41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Magyar Bancorp pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Magyar Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Magyar Bancorp beats Mid-Southern Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles and truck, boats, and motorcycles and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits and other personal loans; and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it holds and manages an investment securities portfolio. The company provides its products and services through its main office in Salem; and through its branch offices located in Mitchell and Orleans, Indiana, as well as through loan production offices located in New Albany, Indiana and Louisville, Kentucky. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Salem, Indiana.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and construction loans, as well as small business administration loans. In addition, it offers non-deposit investment products and financial planning services, including insurance products, fixed and variable annuities, and retirement planning for individual and commercial customers; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. The company has branch offices located in New Brunswick, North Brunswick, South Brunswick, Branchburg, Bridgewater, and Edison, New Jersey. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

