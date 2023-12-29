Head to Head Review: BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) and Interface (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) and BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Interface and BELIMO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interface 0.03% 14.08% 4.28% BELIMO N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Interface and BELIMO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interface $1.30 billion 0.57 $19.56 million $0.01 1,280.00 BELIMO N/A N/A N/A $102.48 5.17

Dividends

Interface has higher revenue and earnings than BELIMO. BELIMO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Interface, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Interface pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. BELIMO pays an annual dividend of $65.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.3%. Interface pays out 400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BELIMO pays out 63.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BELIMO is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Interface and BELIMO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interface 0 1 1 0 2.50 BELIMO 0 1 3 0 2.75

Interface currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.37%. BELIMO has a consensus price target of $454.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.34%. Given Interface’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Interface is more favorable than BELIMO.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Interface shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of BELIMO shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Interface shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Interface beats BELIMO on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interface

Interface, Inc. designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet under the Interface brand; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products. It also provides carpet replacement, installation, and maintenance services; and rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names. The company produces and sells an adapted version of its carpet tile for the healthcare facilities market. In addition, it sells a proprietary antimicrobial chemical compound under the Intersept name; sells TacTiles, a carpet tile installation system, as well as various adhesives and products; and provides turnkey project management services for global accounts and other customers through its InterfaceSERVICES business. The company sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly through independent contractors, installers, or distributors. Interface, Inc. was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About BELIMO

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells damper actuators, control valves, sensors, and meters for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in Europe, the Middle East, Africa the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It offers HVAC damper actuators for use in various on/off, modulating, or communicating damper and life safety applications, including air handlers, economizer and variable air volume terminal units, fan coil units, unit ventilators, and life safety dampers. The company also provides various pressure dependent valves, such as the characterized control, quick compact, and butterfly valves; mechanical pressure independent valves for complex flow challenges, and pressure-independent quick compact and characterized control valves; electronic pressure independent valves; and Internet of Things cloud-connected pressure independent valves. In addition, it provides accurate sensors for measuring temperature, humidity, pressure, CO2, and volatile compounds in pipe and duct applications; system solutions to optimize energy efficiency; and retrofit solutions to replace valve assemblies and actuators, or damper actuators. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Hinwil, Switzerland.

