Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Acquired by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,381 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN owned about 0.08% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 64,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

HR stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.29. The stock had a trading volume of 474,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,820. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.78.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 20.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -172.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

