HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Director Julie Neitzel Sells 1,450 Shares of Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $260,333.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HEICO Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:HEI opened at $179.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.16. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $149.05 and a 52 week high of $191.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.02 and a 200 day moving average of $169.67.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. HEICO had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $936.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of HEICO

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HEICO by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,434,000 after purchasing an additional 40,452 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HEICO by 3.9% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,198,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,004,000 after buying an additional 44,873 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,710,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in HEICO by 336.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,584,000 after purchasing an additional 268,584 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 295,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HEICO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HEICO from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair started coverage on HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on HEICO

About HEICO

(Get Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.