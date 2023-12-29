Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) and United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Head to Head Contrast

Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Free Report) and United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Heidelberg Materials and United States Lime & Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heidelberg Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00 United States Lime & Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heidelberg Materials N/A N/A N/A $2.42 33.03 United States Lime & Minerals $236.15 million 5.64 $45.43 million $11.98 19.50

This table compares Heidelberg Materials and United States Lime & Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

United States Lime & Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Heidelberg Materials. United States Lime & Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heidelberg Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Heidelberg Materials and United States Lime & Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heidelberg Materials N/A N/A N/A United States Lime & Minerals 24.95% 19.61% 17.28%

Dividends

Heidelberg Materials pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. United States Lime & Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Heidelberg Materials pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United States Lime & Minerals pays out 6.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United States Lime & Minerals has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.9% of Heidelberg Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

United States Lime & Minerals beats Heidelberg Materials on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components. The company also offers asphalt; and trades in cement, clinker, secondary cementitious materials, and solid and alternative fuels. The company was formerly known as HeidelbergCement AG and changed its name to Heidelberg Materials AG in May 2023. Heidelberg Materials AG was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers. It also has various royalty interests and non-operating working interests with respect to oil and gas rights in natural gas wells located in Johnson County, Texas in the Barnett Shale Formation. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Inberdon Enterprises Ltd.

