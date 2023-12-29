Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 221,473 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 146,078 shares.The stock last traded at $44.71 and had previously closed at $44.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Helios Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.29). Helios Technologies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $201.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Helios Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

