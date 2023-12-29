Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) Position Lessened by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,735 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI accounts for about 6.1% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCVI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 5,633.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 697,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 685,305 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,800,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,492,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the first quarter worth approximately $5,221,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the first quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HCVI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.43. 37,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,740. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $11.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

