Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Trading 3.8% Higher

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) rose 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.15 and last traded at $9.08. Approximately 150,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 359,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on HSAI shares. Bank of America began coverage on Hesai Group in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Hesai Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hesai Group Trading Up 1.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.07 million for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 27.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hesai Group will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hesai Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hesai Group in the third quarter worth about $10,666,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,749,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hesai Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,376,000. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Hesai Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 590,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Hesai Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 584,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 57,954 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hesai Group Company Profile

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

