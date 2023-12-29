HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Trading 4.5% Higher

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.09 and last traded at $16.86. Approximately 18,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 78,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.13.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on HLVX shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on HilleVax from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on HilleVax from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on HilleVax in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.
HilleVax Trading Down 5.3 %
HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that HilleVax, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at HilleVax
In other HilleVax news, insider Astrid Borkowski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $647,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of HilleVax
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLVX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 27.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,153,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after buying an additional 250,200 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in HilleVax by 328.5% in the third quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 270,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 207,241 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in HilleVax during the third quarter worth $2,374,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HilleVax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Finally, Braidwell LP raised its position in shares of HilleVax by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,449,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,492,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.
About HilleVax
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.
