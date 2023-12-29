Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $183.51

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $183.51 and last traded at $182.40, with a volume of 89048 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $181.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.85.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.02 and its 200 day moving average is $155.27.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.67. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $33,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

