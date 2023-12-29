Hitachi Kokusai Electric (OTCMKTS:HTKKY) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc (OTCMKTS:HTKKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $53.89 and last traded at $53.89. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.10.
Hitachi Kokusai Electric Stock Down 2.2 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.89.
About Hitachi Kokusai Electric
Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc provides video and wireless network, and eco-and thin film processing solutions in Japan, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wireless communications and information systems, such as infrastructure for mobile telecommunications, disaster-preventive administration radio systems, radio systems for transportation, land mobile radio communication products, and wireless broadband systems.
