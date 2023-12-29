Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Announces Annual Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:BEEZ)

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BEEZ stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.55. 2,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,001. Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $28.61.

