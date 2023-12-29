Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.6% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $209.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $217.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

