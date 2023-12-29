Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.79. 318,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,782,431. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $217.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

Insider Activity

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

