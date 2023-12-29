Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 0.8% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 99,910.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $437,412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $349,081,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 367.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,985,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,436. The company has a market capitalization of $137.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $217.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

