Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Director Susan K. Nestegard Sells 8,105 Shares

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 0.4 %

HRL opened at $31.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.56. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $47.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.24.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.34%.

HRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

Institutional Trading of Hormel Foods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 63.6% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 947,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,051,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 32.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

See Also

